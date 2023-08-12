Home » «Ing, Italy is a strategic market. We are open to buying assets»
Business

«Ing, Italy is a strategic market. We are open to buying assets»

by admin
«Ing, Italy is a strategic market. We are open to buying assets»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Italy is a strategic market for Ing. Here we want to strengthen and grow, above all through organic growth. Under the right conditions, however, we can also move externally and evaluate asset acquisitions that can accelerate our growth, because we have the strength to do so. mps? There’s nothing planned at the moment.”

Steven van Rijswijk has been the global CEO of the Dutch giant Ing since July 2020. He arrived in Italy to meet the local branch – which since January 2023 has been in…

See also  The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reissues a draft for comments on autonomous driving and OTA-IT and transportation

You may also like

Experts Analyze Current Economic Recovery and Policy Measures

Russia: Current account surplus collapses by 85 percent

Inflation, war and (even) bad weather: home insurance...

Airbnb: I stayed in a warehouse – that’s...

Property Development Profits Plummet by Over 90%: MTR...

The parallel (and crisis-free) universe of luxury tourism:...

Beer billionaire Jim Koch has a babysitter buy...

La Piazza makes news on Libero. “Half a...

Report: Asia’s once-richest woman loses 84 percent of...

Extra profits and the blackmail of the banks....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy