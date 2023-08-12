«Ing, Italy is a strategic market. We are open to buying assets»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Italy is a strategic market for Ing. Here we want to strengthen and grow, above all through organic growth. Under the right conditions, however, we can also move externally and evaluate asset acquisitions that can accelerate our growth, because we have the strength to do so. mps? There’s nothing planned at the moment.”

Steven van Rijswijk has been the global CEO of the Dutch giant Ing since July 2020. He arrived in Italy to meet the local branch – which since January 2023 has been in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

