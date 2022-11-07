Lange Construction Steel Day Inventory: Market Price Slightly Increased Transaction Demand

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 7, the base price of HBIS 3610 yuan and the base price of billet 3470 yuan was 140 yuan, which was 0 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3730 yuan on November 7 and the closing price of the main future thread at 3535 yuan is 195 yuan, an increase of 7 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 7, the domestic construction steel market price fluctuated stronger; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin fluctuated stronger.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,357 yuan, up 19 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 3838 yuan, up 9 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing high-speed wire (6mm) was 4,660 yuan, up 10 yuan; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification was 3,690 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high-speed wire was 4,450 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar was 3,720 yuan, down 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,630 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5,300 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3,730 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 7, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 16,550 tons, a decrease of 7,380 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market dropped today. At present, the mainstream of first-line resources is 4030-4040 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3980-4010 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will run in shock on November 8.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

