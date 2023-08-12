Home » Elderly couple run over and killed while crossing the road: the threshing festival ends in tragedy
It was supposed to be an evening of celebration and traction. It ended in tragedy with the killing of a retired couple, Victor Biancaniello aged 84 and Lucia Marino of 78, hit by a car while crossing the road. Drama in Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi, a small town in the province of Avellino, where the two victims, originally from Nusco, were going to participate in the threshing festival, the final activity of the harvest.

The accident occurred on the state road around 11.30pm on Friday 12 August. A 29-year-old was driving the car who immediately stopped in a desperate attempt to rescue the two people invested: the 84-year-old died instantly, the woman instead died during transport to the hospital. Now the investigations of the carabinieri will crystallize the dynamics of what happened. The young man driving, who was on his way to work, was charged with vehicular homicide pending the results of the alcohol and toxicological tests he underwent. Tests that, if successful, would aggravate his position.

