From the United Kingdom, unconditional support for Ukraine but the energy crisis triggered by the war may change the British mind

From the United Kingdom, unconditional support for Ukraine but the energy crisis triggered by the war may change the British mind

LONDON. Nine months after the outbreak of war, if there is a country where support, even popular, all’Ukraina di Volodymyr against Vladimir Putin looks granite, that’s the United Kingdom. Members of Parliament – not only Conservatives, indeed – wearing pins with the British and Ukrainian flags, the yellow and blue colors on the ministries of Whitehall but also on the windows and walls of ordinary houses, from the Scottish Highlands to London’s Richmond, up to Kent.

