FROM TYPING TICKET TO DIRECTOR’S POSITION | Info

He has been part of the Mozzart team for more than ten years. He started his career as an operator at a payment point, and today Bojan Vićentijević is the director of the Live Betting Sector. His example best demonstrates that the employees of Mozzart develop alongside the company’s growth and expansion into as many as ten markets. A job at a place of employment is actually a unique opportunity for young people to get to know this branch of the entertainment industry and to develop, realize their potential and progress through internal training, mentoring programs and continuous support.

How was your career at Mozart?

I remember as if it were yesterday, on that snowy February 1, 2011, I was getting ready for my first day of work as a junior operator in a small betting shop in Karaburma, not knowing the direction my career would take. Commitment, hard work and many years of work are responsible for my great career progress up to the position of Director of the Live Betting Sector. Today, I proudly lead one of the largest profit-making units in the company. Together with the growth of the company, my career also went on an upward trajectory, increasing competences, responsibilities, and responsibilities. I have to admit, my personal growth and development went in the same direction.

What I especially liked about the company Mozzart is the support and opportunity for development. The company recognizes talents and gives them the opportunity to advance. Through internal training, mentoring programs and continuous support, Mozzart creates an environment in which employees can develop, realize their potential and advance.

Why would you recommend a payment point operator job at Mozzart?

Mozzart is a company that values ​​dedication, innovation and teamwork. All employees have the opportunity to be part of a dynamic and inspiring environment. In addition, the company provides excellent working conditions, benefits and conveniences, and the opportunities for advancement are endless. Because of all this, I think Mozzart is a great place for those who want to start or continue a career in the gaming industry.

I invite others to join Mozzart, because I believe that this company can be a turning point in everyone’s life. With the support and opportunities provided by Mozzart, you can realize your dreams and achieve great success. Not only will you develop as a professional, but you will be part of a great team that works to create innovative products and provide superior service to its users, as well as to create a pleasant environment for employees.

Therefore, let Mozart be your next destination in your career. Join us, because I believe that working in the Mozzart company can completely turn your life around!

