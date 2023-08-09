Home » Zecira Musovic (Sweden): “Refocus immediately”
Sports

Zecira Musovic (Sweden): “Refocus immediately”

by admin
Zecira Musovic (Sweden): “Refocus immediately”

Zecira Musovic (Sweden goalkeeper): “The first night after the match, I didn’t sleep much. A lot of things happened at the same time, a lot of emotions went through my head, but I think I come from an environment at Chelsea where we deal with this every day and you have to refocus after each game. . I don’t think there is any difference today. I think we are going to face a difficult opponent, Japan, who impressed me a lot, both individually and collectively. I’m really looking forward to playing this game and seeing what we can do. »

See also  Greco half smiles "What risks in the final"

You may also like

experienced All Blacks, a diminished South Africa

Fifa Women’s World Cup: How quarter-finalists shape up

Star next Saturday in Litvínov! Pastrňák will also...

The Hundred: Trent Rockets suffer dramatic batting collapse...

Cycling World Cup: Austria gets nothing in the...

Balogun only Inter, Lukaku and 60% of Vlahovic,...

National Fitness Day Celebrated with Vibrant Asian Games-themed...

Greek fan killed: Aek-Uefa clash

a call from intellectuals to “leave the booksellers...

VERTICAL ROVEDATTI BIVOUAC | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy