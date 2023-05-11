Home » TV football program: at what time and on which channel to see the matches tonight (May 11, 2023)?
Sports

TV football program: at what time and on which channel to see the matches tonight (May 11, 2023)?

by admin
TV football program: at what time and on which channel to see the matches tonight (May 11, 2023)?

Europa League: semi-finals first leg semi-finals

– AS Roma – Bayer Leverkusen: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport UHD and RMC Sport 1
– Juventus Turin – Sevilla FC: at 9 p.m. in the clear and live on W9 and Canal+ Foot

Europa League Conference: semi-finals first leg semi-finals

– West Ham – AZ Alkmaar: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 3
– Fiorentina – FC Basel: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 5

Europa League conference: semi-finals

– Multizone: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 4

See also  Does the superstar return? Barcelona before the Cup Clásico against Real in Messi fever

You may also like

Day Around the Bay: Mercury Spill In Martinez...

Champions League | Benzema is already like the...

Busting 4 Major Myths About Referees In The...

Champions: Inzaghi, “great race, one step away from...

Climate: How green are Premier League clubs in...

the chips on the bikes. The rule in...

Jude Bellingham transfer: Why Borussia Dortmund star is...

Anthony Davis injured, as Warriors beat Lakers in...

Milwaukee, first names for the coach: Atkinson, Lee,...

FC St. Pauli thinks of Gießelmann & Ezeh!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy