Home » Ok start for Paceco, beat Città del Redentore in the playoffs for A1
World

Ok start for Paceco, beat Città del Redentore in the playoffs for A1

by admin
Ok start for Paceco, beat Città del Redentore in the playoffs for A1

by blogsicilia.it – ​​32 seconds ago

Who starts well… Clear victory for Vita Nuova Paceco in the promotion finals for access to the top national series of women’s handball. In Chieti, the Sicilians beat Città del Redentore 28-20 on the first day of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Departure ok for Paceco, beat Città del Redentore in the playoffs for A1 appeared 32 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Udinese market - The renewal remains a mystery / The latest on Arslan

You may also like

Stay Homas, album review HOMAS (2023)

Dodik is going to Russia Info

Gaza: new Israeli raids, another Jihad leader killed...

daily horoscope for May 11 | Entertainment

What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

Messina Denaro’s “practice” for recovering cash

Vitamin E will allow you to never age:...

Partizan lost to Real Madrid Mica Berić statement...

Prigozhin’s dangerous game – now it also irritates...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 11 | Kiev:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy