FTTH, the WINDTRE offer that can be activated in Jesi

The fiber optic network reaches another city in the Marche region

WINDTRE extends FTTH fiber technology in the Marche region and also brings the Open Fiber network to You did.

With the expansion of the ultra-fast connection in the Italian territory, WINDTRE further confirms its commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy, through ultra-fast coverage.

The ultra-fast line of WINDTRE is can be activated with the ‘Super Fibra’ home Internet offerswhich provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.

Maurizio Sedita, Chief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of the fiber optic network in Jesi offers businesses and citizens of the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. FTTH fiber technology – continues the manager – represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the productive fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced entertainment services and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

