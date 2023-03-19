Home World Fulham coach Marko Silva criticizes Aleksandar Mitrović | Sport
World

Fulham coach Marko Silva criticizes Aleksandar Mitrović | Sport

by admin
Fulham coach Marko Silva criticizes Aleksandar Mitrović | Sport

Aleksandar Mitrović received a red card and criticism from Marko Silva for that move.

Source: Profimedia

Fulham took the lead against Manchester United with a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic and were on their way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but then chaos ensued. Referee Chris Kevano awarded a penalty for the “red devils”, gave Willian a red card for playing with his hand in front of the goal, so Mitrović approached him, pulled his arm and he was sent off. People rushed in from the bench, they dragged away the Serbian striker, during which time coach Marko Silva also received a red card.

United used the advantage of two more players, turned it around and won (3:1). After the match, the head coach of the team from London criticized the Serb. “As far as Willian is concerned, if the referee thinks he played with his hand on purpose, then the red card is a penalty. VAR looked at it and things are clear. Mitrović had to control his emotions, although I would like to see if some other players had the same treatment during the season. Basically, he had to control his emotions,” Silva said.

He did not want to talk too much about what happened between the referee and the Serb. “A difficult moment for Mitra, but he will surely learn from it. There were also two situations with him in the penalty area, so the referees did not check it. However, I emphasize once again, he had to control himself at that moment.”

See also  Andrew Morton, the biographer of the monarchy: "Elizabeth will not abdicate. Andrea remains her favorite"

At the end, he also commented on the red card he received. “If you ask me if I should have received a red, I would say that there are a lot of doubts. I would like to know what the referee will write in the explanation, what I told him. I didn’t do anything that was for the red,” concluded Silva .

You may also like

Stoja is carrying pate and sandwiches in a...

Tick ​​alarm, they transmit a new disease: worrying...

Inter-Juve, slow motion: the decision on Rabiot’s arm...

Duško Ivanovič after the match Crvena zvezda –...

Geraci Siculo returns to Excellence, victories for Aspra...

Ukraine, latest news. Poland: if Kiev does not...

Duško Ivanovic conference after the Student Center |...

6-year-old boy of Italian origins among Putin’s deportees....

Xi visits Putin: “Mission for peace”. The US:...

Egypt, the chicken feet crisis: the government invites...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy