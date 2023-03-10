Soldier Dmytro Kotsubailo, better known as Da Vinci, died in the fighting in Bakhmut.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/KyivPost

Dmytro Kotsubajlo, also known as Da Vinci, died in Bakhmut. Zelenski reported that he died three days ago. “Da Vinci, hero of Ukraine, volunteer fighter, icon and brave person – Dmytro Kotsubailo – died today in battle. Fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, battalion commander. Killed in the battle of Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine”Zelenski said three days ago.

He reminded that he has been in Kocubajlo since 2014 “defended Ukrainian independence, the dignity of the Ukrainian people, as one of the youngest heroes of Ukraine… He is one of those whose personal history, character and courage have forever become the history, character and courage of Ukraine”said President Zelenski.

A large funeral was organized in Kiev today. There are thousands of people on the streets, and Volodymyr Zelensky also came to the funeral. Finnish Prime Minister Marin Sana paid tribute to Kocubail today in Kyiv.

