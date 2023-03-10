Home World Funeral of the Ukrainian hero Da Vinci | Info
World

Funeral of the Ukrainian hero Da Vinci | Info

by admin
Funeral of the Ukrainian hero Da Vinci | Info

Soldier Dmytro Kotsubailo, better known as Da Vinci, died in the fighting in Bakhmut.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/KyivPost

Dmytro Kotsubajlo, also known as Da Vinci, died in Bakhmut. Zelenski reported that he died three days ago. “Da Vinci, hero of Ukraine, volunteer fighter, icon and brave person – Dmytro Kotsubailo – died today in battle. Fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, battalion commander. Killed in the battle of Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine”Zelenski said three days ago.

He reminded that he has been in Kocubajlo since 2014 “defended Ukrainian independence, the dignity of the Ukrainian people, as one of the youngest heroes of Ukraine… He is one of those whose personal history, character and courage have forever become the history, character and courage of Ukraine”said President Zelenski.

A large funeral was organized in Kiev today. There are thousands of people on the streets, and Volodymyr Zelensky also came to the funeral. Finnish Prime Minister Marin Sana paid tribute to Kocubail today in Kyiv.

(WORLD)

See also  Udinese-Sassuolo / Marino: “Intense retreat. Today will be the litmus test”

You may also like

Rail accident in Greece: I think the whole...

George Ruffolo. A memory of Ugo Intini –...

Legendary Shiffrin: victory n. 86, equaling Stenmark’s record....

Empoli-Udinese | Sottil: “Tough game. Pereyra will be...

We premiere the video clip for “Neandertala” by...

KK I Vrbas started with a victory at...

“There is a nuclear attack, go to the...

confirmed the cancellation of the appointment of Antonio...

Fever Ray, critic of his album Radical Romantics...

U.S. Sanctions China’s Iranian Drone Supplier and a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy