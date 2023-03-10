10
Brand name: Arching
Name: Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: March 10, 2023
Brand name: Arching
Name: Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: March 10, 2023
Arconatura recall model – Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms
10-03-2023 – PDF
(57.3 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More