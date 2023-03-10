Home Health Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms
Health

Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms

by admin
Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms

Brand name: Arching

Name: Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms

Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall

Publication date: March 10, 2023

Documentation

  • Arconatura recall model – Risotto with speck and porcini mushrooms

    10-03-2023 – PDF

    (57.3 Kb)

