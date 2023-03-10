Yang Jianyu, deputy to the National People’s Congress, party secretary, chairman and general manager of China Mobile Zhejiang Company.Photo provided by the interviewee

Common prosperity is a major strategy for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The government work report proposes to stabilize food production and promote rural revitalization, and strengthen agricultural technology and equipment support. Yang Jianyu, deputy to the National People’s Congress, party secretary, chairman, and general manager of China Mobile Zhejiang, said that digital villages are an important breakthrough for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our country has clearly proposed a digital village strategy and implemented key actions for the development of digital villages. The goal is to build a digital village in an all-round way by the middle of this century and help the overall revitalization of the countryside.” Yang Jianyu said that in recent years, my country has accelerated the completion of rural areas. Weaknesses in information infrastructure, the innovative introduction of information application services that adapt to the characteristics of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, the continuous strengthening of the integration of information technology and agriculture and rural areas, the continuous improvement of the digital rural governance system, and the comprehensive acceleration of the modernization process of agriculture and rural areas have provided a good start for rural revitalization. Strong support.

But in the process of digital village construction, there are still some problems. Yang Jianyu learned during work visits that compared with urban areas, there is still a big gap in the overall level of my country’s rural information infrastructure. For example, the construction of information infrastructure such as 5G, gigabit optical network, and Internet of Things needs to be strengthened. The Internet penetration rate in rural areas is only 58.8%, which is far behind the level of 82.9% in urban areas, which cannot well meet the needs of agricultural and rural modernization development. .

At the same time, there are widespread problems such as the low degree of digitalization of rural industries, the low level of digitalization of rural governance, and insufficient guarantees for digital village construction.

Yang Jianyu said that it is necessary to accelerate the promotion of digital empowerment for rural revitalization and solidly promote common prosperity. He suggested strengthening the planning of information infrastructure below the county level to ensure the overall planning and simultaneous construction of information infrastructure and village construction; strengthening policy, financial and technical support, improving the compensation mechanism for universal telecommunications services, and further increasing 5G, gigabit optical networks, and the Internet of Things. and other information infrastructure construction efforts.

Yang Jianyu also proposed to accelerate the deep integration of information technology and modern agriculture, build a digital agricultural production system, encourage and support the integration of new generation information technology into various industrial links of modern agriculture, and develop information terminals, technical products, and mobile Internet that adapt to the characteristics of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. Apply (APP) software to accelerate the promotion of mature digital production methods such as precision planting and precision breeding, and improve information terminals and service supplies for farmers. At the same time, it can build a digital green supply chain, promote the accurate and efficient connection of online and offline production and sales information, cultivate and expand the comprehensive agricultural e-commerce platform, improve the public information service platform for urban and rural distribution, encourage online marketing and precise distribution of branded agricultural products; establish agricultural big data The platform strengthens the aggregation, integration and analysis of information on the entire industrial chain of “cultivation management, storage, transportation and sales”.

How to improve the digital level of rural governance? Yang Jianyu believes that it is necessary to build and improve digital rural platforms such as online village affairs government service platforms, promote the construction of “handheld government affairs” in rural areas, and improve the convenience of rural government affairs services; Promote county-to-county and rural household video networking; build an integrated emergency management platform to achieve full coverage of provinces, cities and counties, and full coverage of counties and villages, and improve emergency risk prevention and emergency response capabilities.

The security system for digital village construction also needs to be improved. Yang Jianyu said that we should further increase the funding and policy preference for digital village construction, and support the digital transformation and industrial upgrading of agriculture-related enterprises. At the same time, actively encourage innovative elements such as technology, capital, and talents to “flow to the countryside and stay in the countryside”, establish digital rural service alliances at the provincial, city and county levels, and implement the action plan for digital enterprises to go to the countryside.

