future red star dusko ivanović | Sports

Red Star coach Meridianbet inflicted a heavy defeat on his former club, and then explained why it had to be that way.

Source: Youtube/Budućnost VOLI

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet i for the third time in a row, she “ran over” Buducnost and with a victory with a difference of 41 points entered the finals of the playoffs of the ABA League. After the game against the club where he became a playing legend, the red and white coach Duško Ivanović was asked if it was difficult for him to watch his former team struggle like this.

“I will tell you one thing… From the point of view of my team, the coach of Buducnosti should say about it. Regardless of the difference, we played with maximum concentration and I think that we showed respect for Buducnost. I’ll tell you why, because as a player I started from the smallest league and reached the Euroleague. When I got to the smallest league, I played against big players, who come and play 30-50 percent. And they win us 10-15 differences. And after every game like that, I couldn’t have respect for those players. And then we played against real players, big teams, we lose by 40 points, I’m satisfied. I see that he is fighting, he respects me, all the best. That was our approach tonightto show respect to Buducnost and we played 100 percent at every moment,” he said.

Ivanovic was also asked about another break that awaits his team, considering that the series between Partizan and Cedevit Olimpija will start on Sunday and will be finished on Sunday at the earliest. The red and whites have been waiting for tonight’s match for nine days and the next one will be at least a dozen more.

“It’s strange and unclear to me. A league that wants to be serious must have a calendar at the beginning of the season and know exactly when what is being played. Everything moves here, it’s a matter of agreement, that’s how it works… It’s a little strange to me, but come on. When there is a break without games, as we had when we played the Euroleague, then it can be positive, due to the recovery of the players, and negative, because the rhythm is lost. Now it’s more negative for us, but we’ll try to look more on the positive side,” said Zvezda’s coach.

