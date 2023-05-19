future won wide | Sport

The result in the series is now 1:1.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

Budućnosti basketball players tied at 1:1 in the series for the third place in the BiH League, which leads directly to the ABA 2 league!

After a dramatic finish, Bijeljinci triumphed over Široki, after extra time, in which they got themselves into by their own mistake:

FUTURE – BROAD 89:86

(20:23, 18:19, 22:19, 16:15, 13:10)

For most of the match, Josip Pandža’s team chased the advantage of the guests, who at one point in the first half moved to plus nine. However, in the very end, after a “game of nerves” from the free-throw line, the home team reached plus two (76:74).

And then Bijeljinci made a big mistake – after Luka Jovanovic’s jump in the attack a few seconds before the end, they made a mistake in passing, so Daishon Knight scored from the counterattack for overtime.

A minute and a half before the end of overtime, Budućnost had a ten-point advantage (88:78) and seemed to be on the verge of victory, but then there were a couple of unused attacks by the home team, which Široki took advantage of and got to minus two (88:86). .

On the other side, Vojin Ilić used one free throw for plus three, after which the guests had two chances to reach the second overtime with a triple, but they were not accurate.

Branislav Đekić led the home team with 20 points, Vojin Ilić scored 17, Adi Zahiragić 15, and Milivoje Božović 12 points.

Daishon Knight and Duje Brala led the Širobriježan team with 23 points each, while captain Ive Ivanov scored 17 points.

The series now returns to Široki Brijeg, where the third match will be played on May 21.

