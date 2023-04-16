G7 climate: even biofuels to decarbonise the car. Pichetto, Italy aims at 70 Gw renewable in 7 years

Limportance of the role of biofuels in the decarbonisation of the auto sector, in view of the appointment of 2035 on the overcoming of diesel and petrol engines in new cars, is highlighted in the conclusions of the G7 summit for Climate, Energy and the Environment. Biofuels, of which Italy is a producer, are associated with synthetic fuels in the final statement which highlights “the opportunities that these offer to contribute to a strong decarbonisation of the auto sector”. This is an important acknowledgment for the discussion on the subject between Italy and the EU.

“Each of us – it is written in the final document of the summit – is committed to pursuing policies and investments to ensure that our efforts to decarbonise our vehicle fleet are in line with the trajectories necessary to maintain a temperature increase of 1.5 °C at hand and are consistent with environmental and climate integrity”.

“In this context – it is written in the final text – we highlight the various actions that each of us is taking to decarbonise our vehicle fleet, including national policies designed to achieve 100% or massive penetration of light vehicle sales (LDV ) as a ZEV by 2035 and beyond; achieve 100% electrified vehicles in new passenger car sales by 2035; promote associated infrastructure and sustainable zero-emission fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels. We note the opportunities these policies present to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sector, including progress towards more than 50% share of zero-emission LDVs sold globally by 2030.”

Italy is a producer of biofuels but in the recent confrontation on the negotiation with Brussels, for the regulation on the stop from 2035 for new cars of petrol and diesel engines, it has not managed to have them included among the neutral fuels.

Among these, instead, synthetic fuels produced in Germany were considered. In both cases, these are fuels that can be substantially used with current engines.