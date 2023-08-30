Home » Gabon, military coup after Ali Bongo’s victory
World

Gabon, military coup after Ali Bongo’s victory

by admin
Gabon, military coup after Ali Bongo’s victory

After inflaming the Mali and the Firstil Burkina Faso and Niger, the “contagion of autocracy” spreads beyond the Sahara desert landing in the tropical forests of central Africa: yesterday, with a few rifle shots in the night, a handful of coup plotting officers deposed the president of Gabon, Ali So You’re Deadand declared the birth of a transitional government for one of France’s last remaining strategic allies in Africa, of which the Gabon it was an offshoot first in French Equatorial Africa and, since 1958, in the French Community.

See also  Udinese-Naples, waiting for the Scudetto party live

You may also like

Quick rosehip jam | Magazine

Chile Launches National Search Plan to Locate Disappeared...

can serbia play against america at mundobasket |...

Palermo died aged 50

Cuba’s CADECA Reschedules Appointments for Free Convertible Currency...

I work in Sicily, the ARS hires 21...

“Dylan Dog Color Fest – Groucho Quinto”

Gabonese Military Seizes Power After Controversial Election Results

“Fame da Otaku”: Nippon Shock & Chef Oji...

Pope Francis Embarks on 43rd Apostolic Trip to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy