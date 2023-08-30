Home » Heat? Here are strategies to combat it
Sports

Heat? Here are strategies to combat it

by admin
Heat? Here are strategies to combat it

🥵 The great heat can compromise health and sporting performance. Above 30 degrees, in fact, the body overheats more rapidly due to the fact that controlling body temperature becomes increasingly difficult, since the effectiveness of sweating is reduced. This event increases fatigue and reduces performance.

❓ What to do? Here are two simple strategies:

🧊 SLUSH (crushed ice or popsicles) at rest, i.e. before exercise, allows for a reduction in core temperature of 0.5 degrees. During the effort (do you remember the Calippo at @letourdefrance 2022?) it reduces sweating, which results in less fluid and mineral losses, and could also lower the internal temperature. Overall it favors an improvement in performance by reducing fatigue.

🌿 LIE: Menthol is known for its perceived cooling effect and feeling of freshness in the mouth and nose. This effect is partly due to the action of the trigeminal nerve in the brain, which is involved in sensing and perceiving temperature. In practice, menthol tricks the body into believing it is in a cooler situation than it actually is.

👉🏼 The consumption of slush or a mint popsicle before or, where possible, during sport is, for example, an effective, scientifically tested strategy to combat the heat, reduce fatigue and increase performance on the hottest days.

hotfoods against the heathow to fight the heatmint

See also  Where to see Turin-Cremonese on TV - breaking latest news

You may also like

UEFA wants 40,000 new referees a year

the four factors of couple training –

Jitu·Li Yongbo Club Shines at the 2023 National...

David Ruiz: From Training with Messi to Fulfilling...

Valentini Group Paper joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

Small Bar’s Pre-Match Training in Puerto Rico: Focusing...

a criminal complaint targets a Paris 2024 executive

Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd...

The National Chess Association Masters Tournament Takes Shaoxing...

US Open | GLOSSA: The art of leaving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy