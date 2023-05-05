Home » Gabriel Dek left the Arena on crutches Sports
Gabriel Dek went down three minutes before the match and it seemed that he was seriously injured.

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Stanojčić

Real Madrid has overcome Partisan 85:78 and thus returned the playoff series to Madrid, and the great basketball we watched in the “Arena” was overshadowed by injuries Gabriel Deka. The Argentine was taken off the field three minutes before the end of the match when he Zeke Ledej fell over him.

The injury seemed very serious, and the Argentinian basketball player left the match with the help of a physiotherapist and a teammate who carried him off the court. In the end, he left the Arena on crutches.

The Argentine with a huge bandage around his left knee had a hard time walking, but he managed to get out of the arena and join his teammates in the team bus. Mario Hezonja seems really worried. “He doesn’t look good, to tell you the truth. I’ve never seen him even smile, let alone cry, he always goes through the wall with his head, it didn’t look good,” said Hezonja. Watch the moment:

00:09

Gabriel Dek on crutches
Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

The Real coach was the first to announce his injury Ćus Mateo. The Spanish expert, who at the press conference first talked about the tragedy in Belgrade, and only then about basketball, revealed that he believed that the injury, although it looked quite terrible, was not of a serious nature.

I’m also sad because it’s our player Gabi Deka who got injured today. I don’t know what will happen yet, but it seems that it is not an injury that will keep him out of training for a long time.”Mateo said, and the Partizan spokesman added: “We wish Gabrijelo Deko a speedy recovery.

See also  Udinese-Spezia / Sottil speaks: "It's good to have recovered Perez and Masina"

Unfortunately, this is already the second player who left one of the matches of this quarterfinal series on crutches, since Dante Exum had to leave the match in Madrid on crutches after a fight in the second match. See how Dek got hurt:

