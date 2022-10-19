Europe has filled up with LNG, to the point that Spain – where 40% of the continent’s regasification capacity is concentrated – fears that it will soon have to reject incoming LNG carriers: impossible to unload them, because the terminals are too clogged. And in any case, we no longer know where to put the gas, not only because of the inadequate pipelines, which isolate the Iberian peninsula.

“There is little room to absorb excess imports,” explained Spain’s Enagas, warning operators of …