Home World Gas, in Europe now it is too much: we have to reject the LNG carriers (but it will not last)
World

Gas, in Europe now it is too much: we have to reject the LNG carriers (but it will not last)

by admin
Gas, in Europe now it is too much: we have to reject the LNG carriers (but it will not last)

analysesParadoxes of energy

The regasifiers are clogged, the stocks overflowing and the industry, unfortunately, consumes less and less. Thus the price of gas collapses

by Sissi Bellomo

Gas, today the new EU plan

Europe has filled up with LNG, to the point that Spain – where 40% of the continent’s regasification capacity is concentrated – fears that it will soon have to reject incoming LNG carriers: impossible to unload them, because the terminals are too clogged. And in any case, we no longer know where to put the gas, not only because of the inadequate pipelines, which isolate the Iberian peninsula.

“There is little room to absorb excess imports,” explained Spain’s Enagas, warning operators of …

See also  Pilots fall asleep in flight and miss their destination

You may also like

Kanye West: “George Floyd died of a fentanyl...

An entire Neanderthal family discovered in Siberia

Focus on the 20th National Congress of the...

London, skip another key ministry. Liz Truss getting...

The exchange of gifts between Putin and Berlusconi...

Liz Truss fires Interior Minister Braverman

Paris, the suspect in the death of 12-year-old...

With microphones under the ice to record the...

[Hong Kong News]CCP officials beating Hong Kong people...

China, the rise of party ideologist Wang Huning

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy