A rich 18-game Wednesday, in the heart of the second midweek round of the season. The entire group B and eight matches of group A will be on the field, which will be completed with the postponements on Thursday 20 October Pordenone-Trento and Vicenza-Mantova.

GIRONE A

—

In the spin of Piacenza, Renate defends the top by passing 3-2 to Garilli at the end of a game full of emotions: Cesarini (four goals in the last five games) responds to Baldassin’s guest advantage, then Andrea Dossena’s team stretches with Sorrentino and Simonetti, Morra shortens to twenty minutes from the end but Piacenza – which at 2-1 had seen the goal of the possible equal canceled – fails to equalize it. Like Renate, Lecco also celebrates its third consecutive victory, which requires the penalty of Pinzauti (1-0, hand ball by Stramaccioni) to overcome Juventus Next Gen, unlucky for the two crosses hit by Sersanti and Mulazzi. The freshman Arzignano continues to fly, dominating Zanica on the AlbinoLeffe field: the Vicentines close the practice in the first half hour (3-0), open Piana with his head and then Andrea Tremolada is unleashed who sends Fyda in the door and then he also scores by setting the score. In the crowd at 14 points the Pro Vercelli dates back to their third success in a row, arriving on the Virtus Verona field (3-0) with a brace from Comi and a trio from Vergara, all goals scored with a header. On the other hand, the bad moment of Novara continues, which has also been at the top before remedying three defeats in the last three games: the last of the series, arrives by being reassembled by Pro Sesto at Breda (2-1) after the leading advantage of Bortolussi , frustrated first by the equal of Gerbi and then by the overtaking of Capelli. In an afternoon in which the 3-2 of Pergolettese-Pro Patria was scored so much, very lively: the signatures of Abiuso, Artioli and Varas (on the third goal, thanks to the goalkeeper Mangano) for the Villa’s team, the guests are not enough Stanzani brace who scored the first and last goals of the match. In the evening, Feralpisalò-Sangiuliano and Triestina-Padova.