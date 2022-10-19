In group A, the Lombards beat Piacenza 3-2. Third success in a row for Pro Vercelli. In the B the Imola exceeds the Carrarese
A rich 18-game Wednesday, in the heart of the second midweek round of the season. The entire group B and eight matches of group A will be on the field, which will be completed with the postponements on Thursday 20 October Pordenone-Trento and Vicenza-Mantova.
GIRONE A
—
In the spin of Piacenza, Renate defends the top by passing 3-2 to Garilli at the end of a game full of emotions: Cesarini (four goals in the last five games) responds to Baldassin’s guest advantage, then Andrea Dossena’s team stretches with Sorrentino and Simonetti, Morra shortens to twenty minutes from the end but Piacenza – which at 2-1 had seen the goal of the possible equal canceled – fails to equalize it. Like Renate, Lecco also celebrates its third consecutive victory, which requires the penalty of Pinzauti (1-0, hand ball by Stramaccioni) to overcome Juventus Next Gen, unlucky for the two crosses hit by Sersanti and Mulazzi. The freshman Arzignano continues to fly, dominating Zanica on the AlbinoLeffe field: the Vicentines close the practice in the first half hour (3-0), open Piana with his head and then Andrea Tremolada is unleashed who sends Fyda in the door and then he also scores by setting the score. In the crowd at 14 points the Pro Vercelli dates back to their third success in a row, arriving on the Virtus Verona field (3-0) with a brace from Comi and a trio from Vergara, all goals scored with a header. On the other hand, the bad moment of Novara continues, which has also been at the top before remedying three defeats in the last three games: the last of the series, arrives by being reassembled by Pro Sesto at Breda (2-1) after the leading advantage of Bortolussi , frustrated first by the equal of Gerbi and then by the overtaking of Capelli. In an afternoon in which the 3-2 of Pergolettese-Pro Patria was scored so much, very lively: the signatures of Abiuso, Artioli and Varas (on the third goal, thanks to the goalkeeper Mangano) for the Villa’s team, the guests are not enough Stanzani brace who scored the first and last goals of the match. In the evening, Feralpisalò-Sangiuliano and Triestina-Padova.
GIRONE B
—
In the most interesting of the afternoon matches, Gubbio passes by measure (1-0, Mbakogu) on the field of the Fiorenzuola revelation who had just returned from a streak of five wins. Entella seems to have found the big rhythm – nine points in the last three games – passing to Montevarchi (2-1): the former Atalanta Italeng responds to the immediate advantage of Merkaj, but Volpe’s team – with the hosts in ten for the red to Jallow – he solves it thanks to Faggioli from the spot, in a final seasoned by protests for referee decisions. With time practically up, Imolese celebrates against Carrarese (2-1) at the end of a game full of episodes: the hosts ahead with the son of art Matias Fonseca, equal on a penalty by Capello, in the second half l ‘Imolese – in ten for the red to De Feo – is saved on a second penalty (which Molla, this time, saves to Capello) and then takes the three points in the sixth minute of recovery thanks to the flash of Sijepovic (again on the subject of sons of art: decisive ball recovery by Mattia Pagliuca, son of Gianluca, on Daniel Frey, son of Sebastian). The positive streak of Lucchese continues, passing to Pesaro piercing Vis with a restart aimed at by Visconti in the second half (Fedato, who lost the decisive ball, hit a post). Without goals and with very few emotions the 0-0 between Pontedera and Recanatese. In the evening the other five matches, including the long-awaited Cesena-Reggiana derby.
October 19th – 9.45pm
