He would give away soft drugs in modest quantities and only on a couple of occasions. A young 22-year-old from Feltre of foreign origins was acquitted for particular tenuousness of the fact. The facts disputed to the boy, defended by the lawyer Davide Fent, date back to December 2019.

According to the indictment, the boy had been caught selling hashish balls at 10 euros per gram outside a high school in the city and the hypothesis that sent him to trial before the college formed by the president of the Rabbit Court and the Feletto judges. and Cittolin is that he also sold to the boys of other city institutes and in a wider area of ​​Valbelluna.

Facts that, on the other hand, were not proven during the trial.