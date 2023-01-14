Lithuanian gas transport company Amber Grid said an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline between Latvia and Lithuania. It’s unclear what caused the blast, but according to the company, so far there’s been no indication that criminal activity was behind it.

It is reported that at 17:00 local time on the 13th, the explosion occurred in the city of Pasvallis in northern Lithuania. By 19:00, the fire had been brought under control. The gas transmission system at the site consists of two gas pipelines running in parallel, and preliminary information shows that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipe was not damaged. The gas pipeline that caught fire was used to supply gas to northern Lithuania and to Latvia.

A village with about 250 inhabitants near the site of the explosion was immediately evacuated, according to Lithuanian TV channels. Air flow in the duct has been shut off. Emergency services are working to extinguish the fire associated with the explosion. Pictures in local media showed flames about 50 meters high at the gas pipeline. According to initial reports, no one was injured in the accident.

