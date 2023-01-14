Listen to the audio version of the article

The fluctuating trends on the fuel network continue. Two days ago, Ip made the move, cutting the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by 1.5 cents, according to the Energy Quotidiano. Q8 and Tamoil raised their recommended petrol and diesel prices by one cent per liter this morning. On the territory, the monitoring of the prices practiced shows little moved averages. Even if the international quotations of petroleum products have returned to rise with the risk of repercussions on refueling at the pump. The white pumps (or no logo distributors) remain, filling stations that do not depend on a major distribution brand: these are independent plants that charge a lower price (about ten cents per liter compared to the average) thanks above all to shorten the distribution chain.

Slight drop in prices

On the national network, based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am on 12 January, on about 15 thousand plants: self-service petrol at 1.817 euro/litre (-3 thousandths, companies 1.819, white pumps 1,813), diesel at 1,871 euro/litre (-3, companies 1,872, white pumps 1,868). Petrol served at 1.957 euro/litre (-4, companies 1.999, white pumps 1.873), diesel at 2.011 euro/litre (-4, companies 2.053, white pumps 1.926). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.904 euro/litre (served 2.160), self-service diesel 1.953 euro/litre (served 2.209)-

Map of the high price of petrol, peaks in Puglia, Calabria and Sicily

Despite this the diesel served it now travels steadily at 2.4 euros per liter in many Italian regions. This is certainly not the national average price, but it is indicative of the fact that pump prices are in some cases still very high. In the high-petrol map drawn up by Codacons on the data present on the “Osservaprezzi fuel” page of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy updated to 12 January, on the podium for high prices there is a plant in Calabria on the SS 19 in the Municipality of S. Pietro Apostolo with petrol at 2.539 and diesel at 2.449; a distributor in Puglia in Taranto city with petrol at 2.399 and diesel at 2.499 and another in Friuli Venezia Giulia in Pordenone with petrol at 2.405 and diesel at 2.492

Government measures and the petrol station strike

Against speculative phenomena, the government has set up a provision which provides, among other things, for the obligation to display, together with the price charged, also the national average daily price which the Ministry of Enterprises will calculate and publish no longer on a weekly basis but on a daily basis. For petrol stations on motorways, in particular, a maximum threshold will be defined, calculated as a percentage of the average daily price. The managers, after protesting decisively – they spoke of a “wave of mud” – and having called a strike, then decided to freeze the protest after the meeting with the government and the new table set for January 17th.