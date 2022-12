The arrest was triggered late yesterday evening, after the weapon used was also found in his cellar: an ax hidden in a cardboard box. The carabinieri took the man – a 62-year-old offender – who hit his head with an ax yesterday morning to prison in San Vittore George Sicklea 76-year-old surgeon who, despite being retired, continued to work at the Policlinico hospital of San Donatoat the gates of Milan.