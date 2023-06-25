“GATA”, a new collaboration between Ralphie Choo and Rusowsky

“GATA” is now available on platforms, it has been self-produced by the same singer and is accompanied by a video clip directed by ROY VICEROY. In the directing role he has decided to play with the visuals green-screen with kittens, tattoos, motorcycles and cowboy hats. This song, preceded by “Tangos de una moto trucada”, lights the fuse of what will surely be a decisive year for the musician and marks the beginning of his next debut project that will arrive this fall.

Ralphie Choo always offers us a cocktail of unpredictable pop and musical traditions of flamenco in Spain. His twisted and electronic interpretation of flamenco with his song “BULERÍAS DE UN CABALLO MALO” published in 2022 was even selected among the best songs of the year by the important American website Pitchfork.

Ralphie and the entire Madrid collective Russia idkof which it forms a key part together with Rusowskyare a clear example of how to combine modernity and tradition, creating music destined to surprise and challenge the conventions that separate the genres they love.

