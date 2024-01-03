Gay wedding licenses denied: Kentucky employee must pay $260,000 in legal fees

New problem for Kim Davis, the anti-gay former employee of a small municipal office in Kentucky who in 2015 refused to issue marriage licenses to two homosexual couples. A judge ordered her to pay more than $260,000 in legal fees to the couple who sued her, on top of the $100,000 already awarded by a jury for her infamous rejection. Through her lawyer, the woman said she will appeal.

Kim Davis, of the Christian apostolic faith, maintains that marriage is only between a man and a woman. At the time of her refusal she was also briefly imprisoned. She was released from prison after her office staff began issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.

