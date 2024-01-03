Home » Gay wedding licenses denied: Kentucky employee must pay $260,000 in legal fees
World

Gay wedding licenses denied: Kentucky employee must pay $260,000 in legal fees

by admin
Gay wedding licenses denied: Kentucky employee must pay $260,000 in legal fees

New problem for Kim Davis, the anti-gay former employee of a small municipal office in Kentucky who in 2015 refused to issue marriage licenses to two homosexual couples. A judge ordered her to pay more than $260,000 in legal fees to the couple who sued her, on top of the $100,000 already awarded by a jury for her infamous rejection. Through her lawyer, the woman said she will appeal.

Kim Davis, of the Christian apostolic faith, maintains that marriage is only between a man and a woman. At the time of her refusal she was also briefly imprisoned. She was released from prison after her office staff began issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.

See also  From Elton John to Mick Jagger: the farewell of the music world to the queen. "Throughout our life she has always been there"

You may also like

Boat capsizes in Lake Massaciuccoli, one dead and...

ISIS is like black, it wears everything— —...

Tremor in Mexico today, Sunday, January 7 –...

Amparanoia, review of her album Fan Fan Fanfarria...

The use of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft...

Israel surpasses three months of Gaza bombing campaign,...

Gaza, for the Israeli minister the solution “on...

The warning from Tesla and SpaceX executives: «Elon...

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 Emergency Landing...

Frustalupi in the conference in place of Mazzarri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy