Juve-Napoli transfer market duel for Hojbjerg all the news

It officially begins 2024 winter transfer window, without the advantages of the ‘growth decree’ and with the usual attempts at ongoing adjustments. And they are already there two deals done.

It’s Canadian Buchanan who will move from Bruges to Inter, even if the Belgian club still does not confirm. In the meantime, it’s made for business Zielinski in the summer: the renewal with Napoli was blocked at the best moment, Marotta smelt the purchase at zero as well as Leipzig, a few Englishmen (West Ham above all) and Juve, but now the hypothetical auction was practically closed with the blow struck by the Nerazzurri CEO. Unless there are sensational flashbacks with Napoli, Zielinski will therefore change team and city in June.

The terms of the Zielinski deal

Thirty years old on May 20th, Zielinski should join Inter for 4 years: 3 base plus option on the fourth, with face-off from 4.5 million euros per season supplemented by revenues spread with a signing bonus. Overall – underlines the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ – it will be a salary higher than approximately 5 million grossed this yearthe last of the contract, with Napoli.

Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter

Hellas also evaluates proposals for Fatigue, but the news for the Verona team could soon also concern the bench. Indeed Marco Baroni is at riskand the rumors about the possible arrival of From Rossi leading the gialloblù.

Tudor it would instead be the name already blocked by Torino for the next season in the event of a farewell to Juric. Juventus is trying to understand if they can get a midfielder, and the name being mentioned is that of Hojbjerg from Tottenham, a 28-year-old Danish player who is also liked by Napoli. But to get this player there are problems that are not easy to solve: Spurs don’t loan him and ask instead 25 millionand then the substantial salary that can no longer benefit from the tax discount of ‘Growth Decree‘.

Meanwhile Of Lawrence try to tighten for Samardzic dell’Udinesefor which he intends to transfer the 25 million euros he received from Leipzig to the Friulians for Diamond. Defensively, nuanced Drăguşin for which Tottenham would have offered Genoa 30 million, the Neapolitan management is aiming for Arsenal with the aim of taking one of Kiwior e Tomiyasu. But the latter has just been called up by Japan for the Asian Cup and therefore it will only be available from February. For the right winger, one of them is coming Mazzocchi (2.5 million offered to Salernitana) e Pharaohswhich Verona is also willing to loan out.

Will go away Zanolidestined for Genoa, while for Zerbin (which Mazzarri likes) a reflection is underway; meanwhile Frosinone (where the boy has already been in the past) insists on having him. The people of Ciociaria are also trying to understand if they can have it Pellegri on loan from Turin. Speaking of attackers, Genoa has also moved in this sector, and is negotiating with Velez Sarsfield for the 23 year old Castro.

Milan would like it Guirassy, but the Stuttgart striker seems intent on staying where he is until June. The Rossoneri blocked Miranda, a left-back whose contract with Betis is expiring, but they will now try to bring forward his arrival to January. Meanwhile at the Rossoneri house the return of is already a reality Matteo Gabbia who leaves Villarreal to whom he had been loaned, anticipating his return to the Rossoneri by 6 months to strengthen the defense. Having landed in Milan on Tuesday evening, he is already available to Pegs.

Daichi Kamada, Lazio midfielder and striker

At Lazio Kamada, who has a contract until June, could already leave if he finds admirers. Rumors are coming from Brazil of a strong interest from the Biancoceleste club for the 26-year-old Pepper, Gremio’s attacking left winger: his arrival could preclude a possible farewell, in June, of Felipe Andersonwhich expires in June and has been contacted by Juventus emissaries.

Roma, on the other hand, needs a defender and a nuanced one Bonuccihe identified in Sweeper del West Ham e Chalobah Chelsea’s two possible loan targets. But there are health-related doubts about the Blues player. He will know more in the next few days. First movements in the transfer market also at Lecce, with two renewals.

Through a short note, the contract extension with the defensive winger is made official Valentin Gendrey, expiring on June 30, 2024, until the end of the 2025-26 football season, with an option for the following year. At the same time, the Giallorossi club announced that it had extended the contractual relationship with the defender Federico Baschirottoexpiring on June 30, 2025, until the end of the 2025-26 football season with an option for the following two years.

