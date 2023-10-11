Home » Gaza, population seeks refuge in hospitals. The journalist’s testimony: “They are terrified and homeless”
Gaza, population seeks refuge in hospitals. The journalist’s testimony: “They are terrified and homeless”

Gaza, population seeks refuge in hospitals. The journalist’s testimony: “They are terrified and homeless”

The Gaza journalist Type Azaiza in recent days he is documenting on his social networks the Israeli siege of the Strip and the drama that the population is experiencing between continuous explosions, without electricity and without water. Footage upon footage showing hundreds of people on the run, the rush to the hospitals that were under attack to try to save the lives of those wounded by the bombings. A video released tonight shows hundreds of homeless civilians seeking shelter from bombs in hospital

video Instagram/motaza_azaiza

