Gaza, the story of a woman who fled to the south: “We mix mineral water with salt water”. Oxfam: “Hunger used as a weapon of war”

“We receive half liter or one liter of water per day, each. Human beings need on average 3 or 4 liters. We are forced to mix mineral water with salt water to make our children drink.” This is told by a young Palestinian woman from Beit Lahia, who together with her family took refuge in a high school in the south of Gaza Strip . “The humanitarian situation is catastrophic. It’s been 13 days since we were last able to do this a shower“. The video was released by Oxfam, together with the urgent appeal to the UN and the Italian government to allow the entry of food, water, fuel and other basic necessities: “At the moment the lack of food is being used as a weapon against i civilians in Gaza, now reduced to the limit.” Although 62 aid trucks have been allowed to enter Gaza through the border crossing since last weekend Rafah, only 30 contained food. This equates to just 1 truck each 3 hours and 12 minutes since last Saturday. Before October 9th, 104 trucks per day they delivered food to the population, that is, a truck every 14 minutes. “Where has our humanity gone? – He says Paolo Pezzati, spokesperson for humanitarian crises of Oxfam Italia – Millions of civilians are collectively punished, but there can be no justification for the use of hunger as a weapon of war. World leaders cannot continue to watch, they have an obligation to act now. Every day the situation gets worse. Children are traumatized due to constant bombing, drinking water is polluted or rationed and many families will soon be unable to feed their children. How much longer can the population resist?”.

COUNTRYSIDE – There is a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, aid from Oxfam.

