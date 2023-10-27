Winter tires or Four Seasons? How to make the right choice

Listen to the audio version of the article

On November 15th the obligation for winter supplies returns and the usual doubt arises. What to choose between winter tires or All Season tyres, the so-called “Four Seasons”? If until a few years the performance of All Season tires was not able to compete with winter tires, having to make compromises, today the situation has changed. The first question to answer is how the car is used and the areas mainly frequented. Intense use of your car recommends the choice of specific tyres, but the “four seasons” has become an excellent alternative for urban travel thanks to the innovations brought by the most recent products, such as the Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 or Scorpion All Season SF2 . Last year this type of tire saw an impact on the European market close to 20% with an even more accentuated variation in sizes over 18 inches on crossovers and SUVs (+60% between 2019 and 2022). The reasons are different, starting from milder winter conditions but also thanks to the technological leap that all-season tires have experienced.

All Season tyres, why buy them

What is the most suitable profile of All Season Tire user? According to Pirelli, the “Quattro Stagioni” are suitable for those who travel fewer kilometers (up to 25,000 per year) and are not frequenters of mountain roads. The advantages start from the mileage: Pirelli has extended development through virtual modeling to all its products, perfected in Formula 1, which in the case of all-season tires has allowed the footprint to be optimized by reducing wear. Even when driving in the wet, the new generation of tires shows behavior comparable to seasonal products, if not better in intermediate temperature situations. This is thanks to the numerous “V” grooves in the tread which facilitate the expulsion of water in case of rain. Demonstrating this effectiveness are the values ​​indicated on the European label: almost 90% of the Pirelli Scorpion All Season SF2 sizes obtained the highest classification for wet braking. Furthermore, the tread design of the all-season tires of the Pirelli Cinturato and Scorpion families has been designed to be effective all year round: it is characterized by an adaptive technology of the sipes which are closed and compact in typical summer conditions and open for cling effectively to slippery or snowy surfaces in the cold months.

Winter tyres, why buy them

For those who frequent areas where the risk of snowfall is higher, and at the same time seek high performance even in the most complicated conditions, the best solution is to change from summer tires to winter tyres.

The winter tire, in fact, is designed to work best in difficult conditions, such as low temperatures and asphalt made slippery by snow or ice. The chemical characteristics of the compounds of a winter tire allow shorter braking distances both on wet roads (up to 15%) and obviously on snow-covered roads, where the percentage of improvement increases significantly (up to 50%) compared to a summer. The tread design typical of winter tires also contributes to obtaining performance, in particular the sipes, whose main purpose is to collect and retain the snow inside them, improving grip thanks to the “snow-on-snow friction” effect. , which allows maximum mobility without the use of chains.

The importance of M+S marking?

Regardless of the type of tire fitted, in the months where winter regulations are in force it is necessary to fit tires with the M+S marking. To have maximum safety on snow and slippery surfaces, you must check that the symbol of the three-peaked mountain surrounding a snowflake is also present. This specific marking indicates that the tire has passed the approval tests in the most critical winter conditions.

