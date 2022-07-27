Home World Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use – BBC News
World

Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use – BBC News

by admin
Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use – BBC News
  • Michael Race
  • BBC business correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1913/production/_124991460_gettyimages-1240472726.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

EU member states have agreed to reduce the use of natural gas in preparation for a cut in Russian gas supplies, but some countries will be granted exemptions to avoid rationing.

EU member states have been negotiating the package since it was proposed last week. Now they have agreed to voluntarily cut gas use by 15% from August to March.

“This is not an impossible task!” the Czech Republic, the rotating EU presidency, saidTwitterPosted on.

However, the strength of this agreement has been diluted compared to the past, and an exemption clause has been added.

You may also like

US basketball star Brittney Griner: “I didn’t want...

Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial:...

Japan’s new crown confirmed daily record breaking Osaka...

Chinese anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: “Ready...

Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is...

Biden on the phone with Xi. Tensions on...

The daily death toll in Japan has once...

Covid hits the last large island in the...

France, two archaeologists and a curator of the...

Zelensky and his wife Olena in Vogue: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy