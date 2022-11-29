Listen to the audio version of the article

Observant Christians registered in the United Kingdom are becoming a minority, against the background of trends linked to the process of secularisation of society and to an increasingly multicultural and multi-ethnic ethnic composition.

Those who declare themselves Christian under 50%

This is revealed by the latest data processed by theOffice for National Statistics (Ons) relating to the census conducted in 2021 in the country and referring in particular to England e Wales. In these two nations of the Kingdom (which together make up about 90% of the entire British population, equal to 67 million people), the total number of self-declared Christians now does not exceed 46.2% of the inhabitantsagainst the 59.2 recorded in 2011. In absolute figures, it goes from 33.3 million to 27.5 million Christians.

Muslims and Hindus on the rise

British citizens of the Muslim faith who are declared residents of England e Wales they rise vice versa from 4.9 of 2011 al 6.5% current (and much more significantly in immigrant-heavy cities such as Leicester, Birmingham and others); just as Hindus are growing (today represented in Downing Street by a co-religionary prime minister of Indian family origins, Rishi Sunak) and other religious minorities. In London, those who claim to practice faiths other than Christian denominations now exceed 25%. The changes on the ethnic level appear more gradual: with 81.7% of inhabitants who still identify as “white”, albeit down on the 86% of 11 years ago.