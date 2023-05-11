Home » General Galletta appointed deputy commander of the Carabinieri
World

General Galletta appointed deputy commander of the Carabinieri

by admin
General Galletta appointed deputy commander of the Carabinieri

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The general of the carabinieri corps Riccardo Galletta has been appointed on the proposal of the minister Guido Crosetto, deputy general commander of the carabinieri. Born in Florence, 61 years old, he is the Culqualber interregional commander who is based in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “General Galletta appointed deputy commander of the Carabinieri appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Miami Vice to South Beach: so the entertainment district has become a nightmare

You may also like

Assisted driving, the secretary of Transport attacks Tesla:...

Pedersen wins in the sprint on the Caracciolo...

Israel: rocket fired from Gaza hits building in...

Layers of Fear shows us the cinematic intro

Zelensky expected tomorrow in Rome by the Pope,...

Estaciones Sonoras celebrates the spring edition of its...

Why we don’t have intimate relations | Fun

President of the Council of Parents of Elementary...

it is the second region in Italy for...

Michela “Mika” Fusato: emotions in comics are timeless.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy