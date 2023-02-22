Home World Genevas share the full documentary “Thank you very much for coming”
World

Genevas share the full documentary “Thank you very much for coming”

by admin
Genevas share the full documentary “Thank you very much for coming”

The Madrid band Ginebras have premiered their documentary in two parts “Thank you very much for coming”a piece that recounts the entire recording of his new single, nothing less than in the studios UK Abbey Road.

“Thank you very much for coming” is the most intimate single the group has released Ginebras, one of those groups with a still short discography, but full of hits. The song is accompanied by the recording of the first part of the documentary that shows us the entire process of recording the song in the mythical British studios of Abbey Road. Everything has been produced by Vanana Records.

The single and the documentary have already been released and we can accompany Magüi, Sandra, Raquel y July on this exciting journey to record this very personal song. With a duration of thirty minutes between the two parts, the viewer can enjoy the most professional music and get to know the members of the group in depth.

See also  A young man survived an earthquake because of the Triangle of Life | Info

You may also like

France, teacher stabbed to death by a 16-year-old...

Somalia, Al-Shabaab strikes again: 10 dead in Mogadishu

Israeli army invades Nablus, surrounds resistance fighters –...

FK Partizan announced the eternal derby against Crvena...

A woman adopted 500 cats | Magazine

Pop concerts at the Greek Theater, “they don’t...

the thanks of the first Circumscription

The journalist priest against narcos in Mexico –...

Attanasio, «sower of peace» – World and Mission

10 tips for gaining respect ~ Plume Soninke

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy