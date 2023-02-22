The Madrid band Ginebras have premiered their documentary in two parts “Thank you very much for coming”a piece that recounts the entire recording of his new single, nothing less than in the studios UK Abbey Road.

“Thank you very much for coming” is the most intimate single the group has released Ginebras, one of those groups with a still short discography, but full of hits. The song is accompanied by the recording of the first part of the documentary that shows us the entire process of recording the song in the mythical British studios of Abbey Road. Everything has been produced by Vanana Records.

The single and the documentary have already been released and we can accompany Magüi, Sandra, Raquel y July on this exciting journey to record this very personal song. With a duration of thirty minutes between the two parts, the viewer can enjoy the most professional music and get to know the members of the group in depth.