Did you know that this fine occurs when you misplace the ITV sticker?

If you do not place it in the front part of the windshield, an 80-euro penalty

Go to the review of the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) It is a process that generates fear and anguish, especially if our vehicle is old and we are in danger of having it suspended.

However, Even if you pass the review, the DGT foresees an economic sanction in a certain case. And despite the fact that you think it is obvious, it is a mistake that many drivers make when leaving authorized centers.

On the one hand, if you leave the ITV review with an approved verdict, but you forget to put the ITV sticker on the windshield, you can be fined up to 100 euros.

On the other hand, If you place it, but you do it wrong, the fine will be up to 80 euros: remember that you have to paste it in the upper right corner of the front window. And if you have other stickers, don’t forget to remove them, or at least make sure they don’t impede your vision.

Therefore, It is as important to approve the ITV as to place the sticker once you leave the facilities. In the rush, many drivers forget this small detail that can affect their economic stability. Remember this advice and you will save yourself a scare that can be terrible!