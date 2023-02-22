(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milan, 22 February 2023 – The State Police of Milan proceeded to detain a 47-year-old Italian citizen suspected of a crime for the crime of aggravated robbery as he was held responsible for 11 completed robberies and 2 attempted against pharmacies present in the Milan area, with a total loot of around €10,000.

In the last twenty days, 13 robberies have been committed against pharmacies by a man, described as a man in his forties, about 170cm tall, with a dark complexion, probably armed with a knife who entered shops with his face covered: he went to the cashier and, after threatening the employees, withdrew the proceeds before walking away. During some robberies, the man put his hands in his pockets making the victims believe he was armed. For these criminal episodes, committed between 28 January 2023 and 15 February 2023, the agents of the Statistics and Criminal Analysis Office of the Anti-Crime Division of the Milan Police Headquarters had isolated a seriality recognizing common elements.

The Agents of the 6th “Contrast to Widespread Crime” Section of the Flying Squad then carried out in-depth investigations and turned their attention to an Italian citizen who had been released from prison on January 27, 2023, just the day before the first robbery. On Thursday morning 16 February, the policemen of the Flying Squad tracked him down at an accommodation facility in the Città Studi area and, inside the room, they found a knife, the one he presumably had been wearing during the robberies, and 240 euros in cash . Furthermore, inside some bags, the agents found all the clothes worn during the 13 robberies, recognized as clearly visible from the images extrapolated from the video surveillance systems of the pharmacies during the investigations. The man, recognized without a shadow of a doubt by two pharmacists who were victims of the robberies, was transferred to the prison of Milan “Francesco di Cataldo” at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

editorial board