Gennaro Gattuso received offers from Saudi Arabia | Sport

After the players, more and more coaches are linked to rich Arab clubs.

Izvor: Shutterstock

For a long time, not only players have been valued, but more and more football experts are receiving invitations from rich Arab clubs. Some refuse lucrative offers, like Jose Mourinho, some accept, while others think (Massimiliano Allegri), and one of them who is at a turning point in his career is Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian “Sky Sport” reports that the former Azura midfielder, who was part of the Italian national team that won the World Cup in 2006, is close to moving to Saudi Arabia. Allegedly, several clubs have shown interest in hiring this 45-year-old.

Gattuso has been out of work since the start of 2023, having been sacked as Valencia coach following an unsuccessful spell at the Spanish club.

The former coach of Milan and Napoli is represented by super-agent George Mendes, whose close conversation with several Saudi clubs is also reported by “Sky”. They point out that the final decision could be made during the weekend, although nothing is guaranteed yet.

This would be Gatuzovo’s fourth club in Italy, after short spells spent at Sion, OFI Crete and Valencia, since he ended his playing career in 2013.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

