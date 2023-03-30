Listen to the audio version of the article

«The effects of the tightening of monetary policy are beginning to be noticed. The latest data from the ECB show a slowdown in the growth of loans to businesses and households between January and February”. So Paolo Gentiloni at the Rome Investment Forum organized by FeBaf. «Access to credit is a figure that will have to be kept an eye on in the months to come» said Gentiloni after emphasizing that «loans have slowed down from 3.6% to 3.2% for families and from 6.1% % to 5.7% for non-financial companies».

European banks sheltered from the risk of contagion

“At the moment we do not see any risk of contagion for the European banking sector. The banking union and the whole system of rules put in place after the financial crisis has strengthened the solidity of our system. Svb and the others failed also because they were subject to less stringent requirements». However – he added – the turbulence on the markets of the last few weeks reminds us that two important pieces are still missing: the backstop to the single resolution fund and the European deposit guarantee system”.

Pnrr: “Extension of evaluation is a sign of attention”

«With respect to the Pnrr – added Gentiloni speaking of the European Plan – we are in the phase of evaluating compliance with the objectives and targets linked to the third request for payments. In recent days the Commission, in agreement with the Government, has extended the timing of the evaluation as has already happened for other countries: it is a sign of the attention with which our services verify the full achievement of the 55 objectives, in some cases they are particularly complex. We are working with the government and will continue to work to deepen some measures »he added.