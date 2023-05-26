Georgina Rodriguez on the red carpet | Magazine

Even on the red carpet, it must be known who has the most expensive jewelry.

Source: Profimedia

Georgina Rodriguez appeared at the Cannes Festival, at the premiere of the film “Last Summer”. As expected, it attracted a lot of attention and again managed to cause an avalanche of comments. Ronaldo’s fiancee wore a gold dress with a narrow and long model that accentuates her hourglass figure. She shone so brightly that it was literally impossible not to notice her, but other details stole the spotlight.

Georgina is someone who has been causing conflicting comments for months because she loves to flaunt her luxurious jewelry. Thus, the earrings made of 18-karat gold and diamonds of the brand Pasquale Brun caused controversy, because they cost as much as 47,900 euros! She proved how much she enjoys emphasizing the kind of jewelry she has on the red carpet, as she posed with it the most with his hands around his face, “sending kisses to the photographers”.

Source: Profimedia

“She wouldn’t be the one if she didn’t put on everything that sparkles”, “How much jewelry stings her eyes”, “She doesn’t know how to dress”, “Bahata Georgina”, “How can Ronaldo’s fiancee do without gold, diamonds and glittering dresses? Everything” , “Unbelievable how much he brags about his wealth”, “Exaggerates”are just some of the comments circulating on the net…

Source: Profimedia

Let’s also recall the styling that raised dust, when Georgina walked the streets of Manchester in a blue dress by Stella McCartney that costs 1,900 euros and perfectly highlights the figure. On her feet, she wore LeSilla heels worth 765 euros, while the Hermes bag she held in her hand costs 94,000 euros!

Check out some of her photos:

(WORLD)