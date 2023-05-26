Renzo Rosso supports Meloni: “He’s doing well and always puts his face into it”

Renzo Rosso supports Meloni: “He immediately notices if something is wrong”

Renzo Rossoon the occasion of the inauguration of his new farmhouse Diesel Farm, on the hills of Marostica (Vicenza)take the opportunity to also talk about politics. Suspends judgment on the current government, but not on the premier. Rosso cheers Meloni, even if he didn’t vote for it. Diesel’s manager gives a rather explicit endorsement to the prime minister. “Politics in Italy – says Rosso to the Giornale di Vicenza – is a lot pagenever creates sharing and aggregation. It’s too early to pass judgment on the government, not on Meloni: I didn’t vote for her, and I even told her so, but I admire her because it looks like one to me intelligent person“.

“If you notice that something is not right, – continues Renzo Rosso – backtracks. E it takes Always the face. So I promote it. Am I in favor of presidentialism? No, in favor of good and serious people in leadership positions. Here you are, there needs to be more continuity: we are a country with so many beauties and so many potentialities that we could do wonderful things if the political situation were more stable e lasting“. From the top of the Marostica hills, on the terrace of the splendid Diesel Farm agritourism, Renzo Rosso imparts his blessing to the current premier.

