German chancellor visits Romania, leaders agree to strengthen arms cooperation

Release time: 2023-04-04

CCTV news client reported that on April 3 local time, German Federal Chancellor Scholz visited Romania. He met with Romanian President Iohannis in Bucharest and emphasized that the two countries have “many common interests”.

Before Scholz’s visit to Romania, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said it was planning to establish a heavy weapons repair center in Romania later this month to repair weapons damaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including self-propelled weapons. Howitzers, “Leopard 2” main battle tanks and “Weasel” armored personnel carriers, etc.

Both Scholz and Johannes welcomed the announcement. Johannes said that he hopes to carry out further close cooperation with Germany in the field of armaments and welcomes more German companies including the defense industry to come to Romania.

Scholz’s visit is the first visit to Romania by a German Chancellor in 13 years. He also held three-party talks with Johannes and Moldovan President Sandu.

