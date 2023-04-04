SAFETY AND PREVENTION – Friday 14 or Saturday 15 April 2023 at the Fire Brigade Headquarters (via Verga 125)





“Let’s learn to rescue – Safety for one and all” the theme of the workshop scheduled for Friday 14 and Saturday 15 April 2023 (two consecutive 5-hour editions from 9 to 14, starting at 8.30) al Fire Brigade Commandvia Verga 125, Ferrara.

After the interruption due to the pandemic, the workshop already carried out with great success in 2019 is re-proposed, with the aim of raising awareness and training people to recognize, understand the scenarios and intervene in case of emergency, with particular attention to people with some kind of weakness. The collaboration of people with disabilities, even before experts and rescuers, is essential to understand which is the best way not only to intervene directly in an emergency, borrowing everyone’s skills, but above all to help ourselves and others to be autonomous and independent in times of crisis. The Workshop intends to deepen, in an interdisciplinary way, the peculiar characteristics of some disabilities and the methods to favor the correct interaction between people in the excitement of an emergency, improving widespread training and promoting autonomy.

The two days are alternative and combine to make room for the participation of a total of 200 participants, by invitation. The first phase of the activity is in the classroom, displaying examples and good practices, in the second phase emergency actions will be tested with specific training, supported by people with disabilities as tutors.

DETAILED PLAN

08:30 Welcome of the participants

09:00 Greetings from the Regional Director of the Fire Brigade of Emilia-Romagna – Michele De Vincentis

09:10 Greetings from the Provincial Commander of the Fire Brigade of Ferrara – Antonio Giovanni Marchese

09:20 Don’t panic: the emergency aid relationship – Antonio Zuliani, Studio Zuliani

09:40 Motor disabilities and neurodegenerative pathologies: moving in an emergency – Elisabetta Schiavone, Emerging Solutions, CERPA Italia onlus

10:00 If you scream I can’t hear you: communicating in an emergency with deaf people – Consuelo Agnesi, Emerging Solutions, CERPA Italia onlus

10:20 Blindness and low vision: help me get out of here – Martino Zavagno, ANIOMAP

10:40 Emergency accompaniment of people affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s

Franco Romagnoni, AUSL of Ferrara, Operational Assistance Unit for the Elderly – Disabled Adults

11:00 Autism spectrum syndrome and emergency – Emanuela Sedran, Fondazione Bambini e Autismo onlus

11:20 The experience of the fire brigade – Stefano Zanut and Antonella Geloso, Provincial Command of the Fire Brigade of Pordenone

11:40 Light lunch break and movement of the groups

12:30 Experiential activities, carried out in rotating groups: experiences of physical mobility in an emergency, accompanying people with visual impairments and indications for communicating in an emergency with deaf people [il ruolo di istruttori dei partecipanti è affidato a team che includono persone con disabilità, vigili del fuoco, professionisti e soccorritori].

Physical mobility in an emergency: use of aids; physical mobility in an emergency: movement of wheelchairs accompanying people with visual impairments; communicating in an emergency with deaf people

14:10 Debriefing and conclusion

The Italian sign language interpreting service is guaranteed.

Organized by the Department of Architecture, Ferrara – CIAS Interdepartmental Center, via Saragat 13 | 44122 Ferrara, tel. 0532 293658, cell. 347.6971556, e-mail [email protected] Initiative promoted by the Regional Directorate of the Fire Brigade of Emilia-Romagna, the Provincial Command of the Fire Brigade of Ferrara and the University of Ferrara.

Project partners: Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee, UICI (Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired ETS) Ferrara, ENS (National Organization for the Deaf onlus) Ferrara, Fondazione Bambini e Autismo Onlus, CERPA Italia Onlus (European Center for Research and Promotion of Accessibility ), ANIOMAP (National Association of Mobility Orientation Instructors and Personal Autonomy for people with disabilities), CO118 and rescue associations (Italian Red Cross of Ferrara and Cento-Bondeno, Ferrara Public Assistance, Voghiera Soccorso), Emerging Solutions, members Protocol of Understanding Health Comfort and Safety (University, INAIL, INPS, AUSL, Department of Architecture of the University, Municipality and Province of Ferrara), Order of Industrial Experts of the Provinces of Bologna and Ferrara, Order of Architects PPC of Ferrara, College of Surveyors of Ferrara.

Operational support partners: National Firefighters Association of the National Corps, Future Research Consortium, Medical Parma, Le Delizie di Cappelli

Scientific notes – The theme of emergency planning is only one aspect of a much more significant criticality, represented by the lack of attention to people’s real needs, in the planning of services and built spaces. Despite the fact that in life we ​​have to face personal difficulties or those of friends every day or familiar, the environment and activities always seem designed for the Vitruvian man, harmoniously inscribed in perfect forms and the measure of all things. However, we are not perfect and we cannot be flexible and adaptable to design choices but rather be the point of reference for a planning that must take into account how the mind and the body really work. In fact, emergencies are too often complex to manage due to poor planning, ignorance of what has already happened or what is foreseeable and a limited knowledge of how people think and move every day, not just in extreme situations. ‘Resilience’, i.e. the ability to resist and react in the face of difficulties, must necessarily be combined with the ability to predict and correctly design places, buildings and services, which take into account how spaces and people really ‘work’. This Workshop intends to illustrate the specific difficulties in an emergency linked to physical and cognitive frailties, with simple language and concrete examples, supported by the experience not only of experts but also and above all of people with disabilities. We would like it to be useful to reflect on how to help people in the emergency phase, also through practical training experiences, to feel more ready in case a problem arises but also to design services and buildings that are more respectful of everyone’s right to a comfortable and safe environment .

INFORMATION, REGISTRATION AND CREDITS

For reasons of room capacity and management of the operational part of the workshop, only 100 seats are available for each of the two editions and registrations have been organized, by invitation, through the associations and reference bodies. At the end of the workshops, by virtue of the topics covered, all participants will be issued a training certificate also valid in accordance with the periodic specialist training envisaged pursuant to Legislative Decree 81/08 (workers, supervisors, managers, employers, RLS, ASPP/RSPP) or, for qualified professionals, a refresher seminar for fire prevention planners (DM 05 August 2011, art.4).

Scientific responsible: arch. Magdalene Coccagna | Department of Architecture of the University of

Ferrara e-mail: [email protected] | www.cias-ferrara.it









