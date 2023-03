It all started around six years ago. The neighbor gave Jakob Mittermayr a children’s tennis racket. The 11-year-old started playing against the wall at home, regardless of whether his parents were still asleep or not. Shortly thereafter, the path with his parents led him to the Andorf tennis court in the immediate vicinity. “We threw the balls to him, and you quickly saw that there was talent,” says Martin Mittermayr, the father of Jakob and nine-year-old Jonas.