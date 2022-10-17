German Health Minister: Energy crisis and inflation exacerbated a large number of hospitals or will close

Overseas Network, October 17. According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, citing the German Radio and Television Federation, German Health Minister Lauterbach said on the 16th that due to the energy crisis and rising inflation, a large number of hospitals in Germany may face closures.

Lauterbach said, “The hospital is in a very special situation. If we do not respond decisively, (the hospital) will be closed.” The report said that on the 18th, Lauterbach will discuss with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Aid methods and amounts for German hospitals, but no special funds will be established.

Germany has fallen into an inflation crisis. According to the Deutsche Presse Agency, in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern last week, about 7,000 protesters took to the streets in 15 cities, demanding that the government provide life support for the people. 2,400 protesters in Schwerin and Neubrandenburg urged a moratorium on sanctions against Russia. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)