Stefan Natke, secretary of the Berlin branch of the German Communist Party, said in an interview with RIA Novosti recently that the United States had threatened Germany that the United States would cut off Russia’s natural gas supply to Germany.

Now this threat has become a reality, which proves that the United States is behind the explosion of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline.

Stefan Natke, secretary of the Berlin branch of the Communist Party of Germany:When (German Chancellor) Scholz visited the United States in 2022, Biden once warned that we (the United States) may interrupt Russia’s natural gas supply to Germany, and if you (Germany) don’t do it yourself, then we will implement it. And America did.

Stefan Natke said that the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline forced Germany to buy expensive natural gas, and the United States became the biggest winner.

Stefan Natke, secretary of the Berlin branch of the Communist Party of Germany:We are against sanctions against Russia because it is not good for Russia, not good for poor people in Germany. We can’t use Russian gas, we buy American gas instead, and as a result, gas is now 260% more expensive than before. Former US President Trump once wanted to do this, but he failed. The United States achieved this goal by blowing up the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline.

