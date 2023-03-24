Home World Germany: car hits pedestrians at Cologne-Bonn airport, several injured
World

A motorist has run over and injured several pedestrians in a parking lot at Cologne-Bonn airport. The 57-year-old was arrested and is in hospital, a police spokesman said, as reported by German media. The man is believed to have mental problems. “He Apparently he drove towards several cars and pedestrians, who managed to avoid him,” said the police spokesman, “at the moment we are talking about several injuries.” Two policemen were also slightly injured as the man resisted being arrested.

