Germany, explosion in a skyscraper: 12 injured. 60-year-old arrested, body found in his apartment

Has provoked explosion within a skyscraper as firefighters were attempting to enter his apartment. With this accusation a man of 60 years was arrested at Ratingennear Dusseldorfin Germania. Upon entering his home, the police found a body. The body could be that of the madre of the arrested. Several people were injured in the explosion: 12according to reports from the German tabloid Bildsome of them in a serious way, as reported by the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Star. According to the German news agency Dpa, there are also among the wounded 10 firefighters. The other two injured would be two police officers. The reasons for theexplosion.

According to an initial reconstruction, the explosion occurred when some firefighters intervened to open the door of an apartment, after the tenants’ association had informed the police that the mailbox of one of the residents of the building was packed. After the explosion, several snipers took up positions on the spot and a large contingent of special forces intervened. According to the German weekly The mirrorthe operation concerned the apartment of a suspected denier of the Covid-19no-vax and supporter of the conspiracy scene.

Special forces stormed the apartment and arrested the 60-year-old, one explained spokesman of the police, adding that the man is injured. At the moment it is not possible to say whether he was injured by the explosion or during the arrest. A body was also found at the scene, as confirmed by the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Star. It is believed to belong to the suspect’s mother, who lived with him in the apartment.