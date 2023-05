Just announced the (multi-year) contract extension with Reyer Venezia, in the Taliercio press room, coach Marigold Spahi spoke about the match-1 playoff match against Dinamo Sassari.

“Now that we are in the playoffs everything counts and it is important. To win now it is necessary to enter the field with the winning mentality which means producing an extra effort in everything we are called to do, especially defensively. We face a very strong opponent, but we are ready”