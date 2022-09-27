BERLIN – Refugees arriving fromUkraine have helped bring the German population to its highest level, the Federal Statistical Office said, with over 84 million of people now living in the most populous country in the European Union.

Germany has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world and to some extent measures its oldest population, but its wealth, job demand and relatively open immigration policy have made it an attractive target for migrants even earlier. for the EU to open its doors to Ukrainians fleeing their country after the invasion of Russia in February.